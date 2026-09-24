Mostly sunny with 90s on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 73° Winds: Light & Variable
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 95° Winds: Light & Variable
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High: 97° Winds: S 5-15 G20
Wednesday’s Haiku
Cool temps overnight
Mostly sunny tomorrow
Highs in mid nineties
Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in 70s. Quiet weather continues through the work week with highs in the 90s. Warmer temperatures this weekend with breezier conditions and gusts up to 30 mph. There is a slight chance of showers Sunday and Monday as tropical moisture moves in. We’ll keep you posted.