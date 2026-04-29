Mostly Sunny, Warm and Breezy Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 62 ° Winds: W 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 85° Winds: NE 5-10 G 20

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny High: 86° Winds: N 5-10 G 20



Wednesday’s Haiku

Low sixties tonight

Mostly sunny on Thursday

Highs in the eighties

Mostly clear skies overnight with lows the 60s. Mostly sunny, warm and breezy on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry weather continues into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday. Warmer and windy on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves in. The windy conditions continue into early next week with cooler temperatures.