Mostly Sunny Skies on Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:68 ° Winds: Light & Variable

MONDAY: Mostly sunny High:87° Winds: SE 5-10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny High:89° Winds: S 5-15 G: 25



Sunday's Haiku

Mostly clear tonight

Highs in the eighties Monday

Mostly sunny skies

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 60s. The low pressure system that brought the showers and storms will move out of the region, leaving dry but slightly humid conditions on Monday. Mostly sunny and breezy on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves into the West Coast. Less wind by Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s this week. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

