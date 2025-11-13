Mostly Sunny and Warm Tomorrow, Cool and Wet on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low:58° Winds:Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny High:80° Winds:E 5-10

FRIDAY: Chance of rain High:70° Winds:SE 5-15



Wednesday’s Haiku

Mostly cloudy night

Warm with more sun tomorrow

Highs around eighty

Mostly cloudy with lows the 50s tonight. Mostly sunny and warm on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. An area of low pressure moves in late Thursday and will bring rain to Southern Nevada by Friday morning. The rain chances will continue throughout the weekend with Saturday looking wetter than Sunday. The rain chances stay will us through early next week. Highs in the low 70s on Friday, then a drop in temperatures by Saturday with highs only in the mid 60s. Average high is around 67. We stay cool with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

