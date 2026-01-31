TONIGHT: Clear Low:45° Winds: W 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High:70° Winds:Calm

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny High:71° Winds:Light & Variable



Friday’s Haiku

A pleasant weekend

Highs in the low seventies

Mostly sunny skies

Clear and chilly tonight with temps in the 40s. Mostly sunny and warm this weekend as high pressure remains over Southern Nevada. Light winds in Las Vegas, breezier in the Colorado River Valley with gusts near 25 mph on Saturday. The dry and warm weather stays with us next week, with winds picking up on Tuesday. Highs in the low 70s with lows in the 40s the next 7 days.

