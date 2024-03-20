Mostly Sunny and Warm on Wednesday

Low pressure will head off to the east tonight and we’ll see warm and dry conditions across the region. Breezy southwest wind at times on Thursday, breezier winds by Friday and turning windy on Saturday with next system approaching from the northwest. Cooler Sunday and Monday with a chance of showers and temperatures reaching only into the 60s.
Posted at 7:27 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 22:27:05-04
