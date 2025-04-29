Mostly Sunny and Warm on Tuesday

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s. Quiet and warm this work week. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. More clouds and wind on Wednesday as a weak system moves into Southern Nevada. Partly cloudy skies continue Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Strong low pressure system will head our way by Friday. Breezy on Friday and windy by Saturday. Gusts up to 35-40 mph. Big drop in temperatures on Sunday with highs only in the upper 60s and a chance of showers.