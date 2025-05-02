Mostly Sunny and Warm on Friday

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs in the 80s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Slight chance of showers in Southern Nevada as shortwave heads off to the east. Big changes this weekend with strong area of low pressure moving in from the west. Windy on Saturday with gusts around 30-35 mph out of the southwest. Chance of showers on Saturday through Tuesday. Cooler temps starting on Sunday and will continue into early next week.