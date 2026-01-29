Mostly Sunny and Mild on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:41° Winds: W 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High:66° Winds:NE 5-10

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High:68° Winds:NE 5-10



Wednesday’s Haiku

Clear and chilly night

Mostly sunny tomorrow

Highs above normal

Quiet weather this week. Mostly clear skies tonight with temps in the 40s. Mostly sunny skies and milder on Thursday as high pressure builds in Southern Nevada. The winds will be light in Las Vegas, but stronger north winds in the Colorado River valley with gusts around 35-40 mph Thursday through Friday. Warmer temperatures this weekend and the quiet, warm weather stays with us next week.