Mostly Sunny and Breezy Tomorrow

Channel 13 Weather Forecast|Tuesday March 5
Posted at 7:12 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 22:21:32-05

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and a little breezy at times. Highs in the 60s. Slight chance of showers by Thursday with a system approaching from the Pacific. Dry with breezy north winds on Friday. The weekend looks pleasant and mild.

