Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and a little breezy at times. Highs in the 60s. Slight chance of showers by Thursday with a system approaching from the Pacific. Dry with breezy north winds on Friday. The weekend looks pleasant and mild.
Mostly Sunny and Breezy Tomorrow
Channel 13 Weather Forecast|Tuesday March 5
Posted at 7:12 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 22:21:32-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.