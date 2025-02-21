Mostly Sunny and Breezy on Friday

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s. Sunny and breezy again on Friday. Gusts 20-25 mph out of the north. Less wind this weekend as high pressure builds over the region. Highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and low 70s by Sunday. The quiet and warm weather will continue next week. We'll have mostly sunny skies with mild mornings and warm afternoons. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.