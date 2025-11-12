Mostly Cloudy and Mild on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low:59° Winds:Calm

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy High:77° Winds:Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Rain late. High:78° Winds:SW 10-15 G:25



Tuesday's Haiku

Fifties overnight

More clouds than sun tomorrow

Seventies again

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 50s. We’ll stay mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Winds pick up on Thursday as an area low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest. Expect gusts up to 25 mph and some rain late Thursday night and continuing throughout the day on Friday. A big drop in temps by Friday with highs only in the low 60s. Average high is around 68. There’s a slight chance of showers this weekend. Cool with highs in the low 60s and overnight temps in the 40s.

