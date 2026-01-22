Mostly Cloudy and Cool on Thursday

TONIGHT:Mostly cloudy Low:45° Winds:Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy High:61° Winds:Calm

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers High:61° Winds:Light&Variable



Wednesday’s Haiku

Mostly cloudy night

Plenty of clouds on Thursday

Seasonably cool

Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday as an area of low pressure continues to move into the region. We have a slight chance of showers on Friday and into Friday night, but moisture is limited. More sunshine and wind on Saturday with gusts around 20 mph out of the north. Lighter winds on Sunday. Dry weather next week with milder temps by midweek. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the 30s and 40s.