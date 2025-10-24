Mostly cloudy and breezy on Saturday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:60° Winds:Calm

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy High:82° Winds:SW 10-15 G:20

SUNDAY: Sunny High:79° Winds: SW 5-10



Friday’s Haiku

Low sixties tonight

Warm and more clouds Saturday

Gusty winds at times

Clear skies tonight with lows dropping in the 50s & 60s. Increasing clouds throughout the day on Saturday as a strong low pressure system pushes into the Pacific Northwest. Expect breezy conditions with gusts around 20-25 mph on Saturday, easing up by Sunday. Highs in the low 80s on Saturday, then upper70s by Sunday. The last week of October looks dry, sunny and warm. Great weather for trick- or- treaters on Halloween night. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.