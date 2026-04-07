More Sunshine Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:60° Winds: SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High:89° Winds: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:90° Winds: SW 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Low sixties tonight

Sunny and warm tomorrow

High temps near ninety

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. More sunshine returns on Tuesday as high pressure builds back in. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. More wind starting on Thursday as the next system approaches the region with gusts around 25 mph and still breezy on Friday. Cooler, breezy with a chance of showers this weekend. We’ll keep you posted. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s this week.

