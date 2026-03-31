More Sunshine and Less Wind on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Chance of showers Low:58° Winds: SW 10-15 G30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High:79° Winds: SW 10-15 G25

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High:79° Winds: SW 10-20 G30



Tuesday’s Haiku

Less wind overnight

Breezy southwest wind Wednesday

Highs below eighty

Windy with a chance of showers this evening and tonight with lows in the upper 50s. The shortwave system will move out of the region by early Wednesday and we’ll have more sunshine but still breezy at times. Mostly sunny and windy on Thursday as another system moves through and those winds will stick around on Friday. Less wind on Saturday. Highs in the 70s Thursday -Saturday. Warmer temperatures return by Sunday.

Windy Advisory in effect until 2 AM Wednesday. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

