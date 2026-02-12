More Sunshine and Less Wind on Thursday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:47° Winds:SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy High:68° Winds:Light & Variable

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High:69° Winds:N 5-10



Wednesday’s Haiku

Forties overnight

Partly cloudy on Thursday

Not a lot of wind

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 40s. Drier weather returns on Thursday with more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. The quiet weather will continue through Saturday (Valentine’s Day). A strong storm system will be moving in by late Sunday bringing rain, gusty winds, and mountain snow to Southern Nevada. Expect a wet and windy start to the next work week. The wet weather will stay with us through most of the week. Highs in the 60s through Monday, then cool into 50s starting on Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated.