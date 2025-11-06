More Sun and Less Wind on Thursday

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Low:58° Winds:S 5-15
THURSDAY: Sunny High:77° Winds:NW 5-15
FRIDAY: Sunny High:78° Winds:Light & Variable
Wednesday’s Haiku
Partly cloudy night
More sun, less wind on Thursday
Highs below eighty
Breezy at times through tonight with partly cloudy and lows dropping into the upper 50s. More sunshine and less wind on Thursday as the low pressure system exits the region. Highs will reach into the upper 70s starting on Thursday, still running a bit above average for early November. We’ll stay dry the next 7 days with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s.