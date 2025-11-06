Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More Sun and Less Wind on Thursday

Posted

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Low:58° Winds:S 5-15
THURSDAY: Sunny High:77° Winds:NW 5-15
FRIDAY: Sunny High:78° Winds:Light & Variable

Wednesday’s Haiku

Partly cloudy night

More sun, less wind on Thursday

Highs below eighty

Breezy at times through tonight with partly cloudy and lows dropping into the upper 50s. More sunshine and less wind on Thursday as the low pressure system exits the region. Highs will reach into the upper 70s starting on Thursday, still running a bit above average for early November. We’ll stay dry the next 7 days with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

