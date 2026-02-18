More Rain, Wind and Mountain Snow Tonight

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TONIGHT: Showers likely Low:44° Winds:SW 15-25 G35
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High:54° Winds:SW 15-25 G30
THURSDAY: Chance of showers High:53° Winds:SW 10-15 G25

Tuesday’s Haiku

Rain and wind tonight

Sunny and windy Wednesday

Highs in the fifties

Spotty showers around this evening. Second round of rain moves in late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. This is a colder system with heavy snow expected in the mountains and low snow levels. Areas like Summerlin West and Sun City Anthem could see a light dusting of snow. Mostly sunny, cold Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Last round of rain moves in Thursday and we’re dry by Friday. Highs in 50s through the work week and milder temps this weekend with mostly sunny skies.

