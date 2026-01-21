More Clouds Than Sun on Wednesday

TONIGHT:Partly cloudy Low:42° Winds:W 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny High:62° Winds:Calm

THURSDAY: Partly sunny High:63° Winds:Calm



Tuesday’s Haiku

Partly cloudy night

More clouds than sun tomorrow

Highs in the sixties

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s. More clouds on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves into the region and the clouds will stay with us through the end of the work week. Slight chance of showers on Friday, but moisture is limited. Back to sunshine this weekend. Highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s the next 7 days.