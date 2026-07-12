Monsoon taps back in next week!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 87°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. 109°

MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. High: 105°

Temperatures continue to sizzle in Southern Nevada with above-average temps in the triple digits sticking around for Sunday. Mostly sunny skies with some reduced air quality from wildfires in SoCal will stick around for the second half of our weekend. Drink plenty of water and seek out time indoors or in the shade if you're going to be outside. Those who are sensitive to heat or reduced air quality should take precautions.

Changes are headed to the region by the start of the work week with a return of monsoonal moisture. We're tracking increasing cloud cover Sunday evening with some spotty overnight showers and isolated t-storms potentially rolling through the Las Vegas Valley. We have a 30% chance of precipitation on Monday and chances of showers and t-storms continue through the week. Temperatures will cool slightly Monday and Tuesday with highs more seasonable for this time of year.