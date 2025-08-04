Monday is Hazy and Breezy and 107°

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas starts in the low 80s and hits the 100s by noon with an afternoon high of 107° as southwest breezes hit 15-30 mph this afternoon. The sky is hazy at times as smoke from a 50,000 acre wildfire near Santa Maria, California sends smoke our way. The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" as a result.

This evening drops into the 90s, and late night lows this week will be mild, in the low-to-mid 80s.

Afternoon breezes will be more on the off this week. Gusts between 25-30 mph are expected each day through Friday, before tapering to 20 mph Saturday and 15 mph Sunday.

Highs range from 108° to 110° Tuesday through the end of the week, through the weekend, and even into early next week. These above-average temperatures won't break any records, but the duration of the heat is on par with anything we've seen since the second week of July.

No rain or storm chances are expected in the next week.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with grass and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.