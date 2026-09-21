LAS VEGAS — Chances of precipitation in Las Vegas remain minimal as a low-pressure system sweeps through the region. We'll see highs drop to the low 90s Tuesday.

Moisture pulls through Southern Nevada Monday

Morning: Increasing cloud cover, 10% spotty showers, temps in the 70s.

Mid-day: Overcast, 7% spotty showers, SE winds 5-10mph, gusts up to 22mph, temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight: Decreasing cloud cover, Lows in the low 70s.

A low-pressure system is moving into the region, pulling in some moisture to Southern Nevada today.

Precipitation will mostly look like light, spotty showers with potential for virga rain. Heavier rainfall is expected towards the Sierra Nevada mountains and in Central Nevada in areas like Tonopah and Ely.

As a result of this system, our temperatures will cool down temporarily to just 90 degrees on Tuesday. After that, we'll warm back up to the mid to upper 90s by the tail-end of the work week.

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