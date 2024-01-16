Clear and cold night. Quiet and mild tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s. A weak disturbance will move across the area Wednesday. Slight chance of showers in Lincoln County. The 60s will be back starting on Wednesday and last through the weekend. Chance of showers starting on Sunday and will continue Monday.
Milder Temperatures This Week in Las Vegas
Channel 13 Weather Forecast| Monday, January 15
Posted at 11:18 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 02:18:44-05
