Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Milder Afternoons Moving Forward. Las Vegas Stays Dry with Low 60s Next Week.

Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Thursday, January 2
Channel 13 Weather Forecast for January 2
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning with high clouds that will filter the sun. Light winds at 5 mph are expected the next couple days.

Highs reach the low-to-mid 60s today and tomorrow, more than 5° milder-than-average. Nighttime and early morning lows remain in the low 40s the rest of the week and this weekend.

Thicker clouds are anticipated Friday, and northwest gusts of 15-20 mph push through on Saturday.

Next week sees persistent north breezes; expected 15-20 mph gusts Monday, 25 mph gusts Tuesday, and 20 mph gusts Wednesday. No rain chances are expected in the next two weeks in Southern Nevada.

While the eastern half of the country has much colder-than-average weather this month, Las Vegas and the rest of the west remain above-average, so highs will remain in the low-and-mid 60s most days.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk