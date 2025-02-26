Mild With North Breezes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This morning starts with a range of temperatures around Las Vegas; the south valley is calm and in the 40s, while the north valley is gusty and in the low 60s. North breezes at 10-20 mph are expected through the day, with 30 mph gusts in the north valley and Boulder City, and 45 mph gusts in Laughlin. The afternoon is still mild with highs in the mid 70s (10° above-average) and lots of sunshine.

Thursday sees partly-to-mostly cloudy weather with readings near 50° at sunrise and in the low 70s in the afternoon. North and northeast breezes linger at 10-20 mph most of the day.

Friday is partly cloudy and in the low 70s as southeast breezes linger at 5-15 mph.

Saturday sees partly cloudy conditions and a high of 73° with gusts of 10-15 mph; not bad for the start of March!

Sunday brings 69° alongside increased southwest gusts of 25 mph, a mostly cloudy sky, and a 30% chance of a few spotty showers. Sunday night remains breezy with lows in the low 50s and possible passing raindrops.

Monday drops to the mid 60s with a mostly cloudy sky and continued 30% chance for scattered light showers in Las Vegas.

Next week looks cooler: highs remain in the low-and-mid 60s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

A jump back to the upper 60s and low 70s is expected next Friday and beyond.

The UV index is "high" at midday (sunburn happens in 30 minutes) and "moderate" from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea.

The forecast pollen levels are medium-high to high the next four days, with ash, elm, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow as north breezes sweep particle pollution out of the valley.