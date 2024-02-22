Mild with More Sunshine Tomorrow

Quiet weather returns to Las Vegas as the area of low pressure heads off to the east. High pressure will keep us dry through the weekend with sun and clouds and mild temperatures. High temps will reach into the upper 60s through Saturday. Breezy on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Slight chance of showers starting on Monday with next system approaching and it’ll be windy with gusts up to 30 mph. Breezy on Tuesday with slight chance of showers. Drier later in the week.