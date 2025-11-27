Mild with More Clouds on Thanksgiving

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Low:50° Winds:SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy High:66° Winds:Calm

FRIDAY: Sunny High:6° Winds:Calm





Wednesday’s Haiku

Low fifties tonight

More clouds on Thanksgiving Day

Highs in the sixties



Partly cloudy skies tonight with a low around 50°. More clouds on Thanksgiving with highs in the mid 60s. More sunshine returns on Friday. Seasonably cool by Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Breezy and colder by Sunday as an area of low pressure passes to the north. Highs will only reach into the mid 50s. The 50s will continue as we start December. Overnight lows in the 40s for the next 7 days.