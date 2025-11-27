Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild with More Clouds on Thanksgiving

Mild with More Clouds on Thanksgiving
Posted
and last updated

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Low:50° Winds:SW 5-10
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy High:66° Winds:Calm
FRIDAY: Sunny High:6° Winds:Calm


Wednesday’s Haiku

Low fifties tonight

More clouds on Thanksgiving Day

Highs in the sixties


Partly cloudy skies tonight with a low around 50°. More clouds on Thanksgiving with highs in the mid 60s. More sunshine returns on Friday. Seasonably cool by Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Breezy and colder by Sunday as an area of low pressure passes to the north. Highs will only reach into the mid 50s. The 50s will continue as we start December. Overnight lows in the 40s for the next 7 days.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fall Weather Special 2025

Local News

Your locals' guide to fall weather in Southern Nevada