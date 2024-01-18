Mostly clear and quiet tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s. We'll remain dry and mild through the rest of the work week. Chance of rain by late Saturday night and the chance of rain will continue through the weekend. Rain likely on Monday and some rain possible on Tuesday. Snow levels around 6500'-7500'.
Mild Temps and Wet Weather This Weekend
Channel 13 Weather Forecast| January 17, 2024
Posted at 10:06 PM, Jan 17, 2024
