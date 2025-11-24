Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mild temperatures take us into the holiday week

Mild temperatures take us into the holiday week in Las Vegas
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Calm wind, under 5mph after midnight. Low: 48°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Light, variable wind. High: 66°

TUESDAY: Sunny. N NE Wind under 5mph. High: 67°

A ridge of high-pressure will build over the Desert Southwest this week, keeping temperatures mild in Southern Nevada for the holiday week ahead. Temps will hang slightly above-average in the mid-60s in Las Vegas with plenty of sunshine through Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will be pleasant, though more cloud cover is expected to develop we'll stay dry in the region. Partly cloudy with a high temp of 66 degrees.

Our next shot of precipitation is next weekend with a 20% chance of showers Saturday/Sunday with a cool-down sending us to the low 60s, upper 50s. Enjoy the pleasant, mild weather while it's here this week!

