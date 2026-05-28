Mild Temperatures Continue Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 62° Winds: SW 5-15

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy High: 81° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 91° Winds: SW 5-10



Thursday’s Haiku

Low sixties tonight

Partly cloudy tomorrow

Highs in the eighties

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 60s. Partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the low 80s. A slight chance of showers in Lincoln County as the area of low pressure moves through the region. Warmer weather returns this weekend with highs in the 90s. Hotter temperatures next week.

