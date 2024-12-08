Mild Sunday ahead of wind and temporary cooldown during the work week

Sunday will be the last day of our 7-day forecast with high temperatures in the mid-60s before we experience the impacts of a broader low pressure system. We start our day with temperatures in the 40s and in the afternoon expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures pushing toward 65 in Las Vegas.

Northerly winds pick up early Monday morning ahead of a cooler air mass dipping into Southern Nevada through mid-week. We'll see gusts upwards of 20-30mph throughout Clark County with even stronger winds towards Laughlin and the rest of the Colorado River Valley. Sustained winds in Las Vegas will hover around 10mph. This low pressure will drop our high temperatures to the upper 50s by Tuesday.