Mild Presidents Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Presidents Day begins in the 40s with some high clouds. Light winds under 10 mph and a mostly sunny sky are expected much of today. Highs reach the upper 60s as late day high clouds return.

Lows tonight dip to the mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

North breezes at 10-20 mph on Tuesday will yield a cooler feel as readings begin in the 40s and reach the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Laughlin sees north gusts of 40 mph on Tuesday.

Wednesday sees more clouds than sun, south breezes at 5-15 mph, and temperatures that climb from the 40s at daybreak back to the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Thursday is sunny with north breezes at 10-15 mph, wake-up readings in the 40s, and daytime highs in the mid 60s.

Friday brings north breezes at 15-20 mph and highs in the mid 60s.

The upcoming weekend looks good! Mostly sunny and in the low 70s with light winds. Next week is even warmer; highs try to approach 80° Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the 50s during that mild stretch.

The UV index is "moderate" these days, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in the winter months.

The forecast pollen levels are medium-high the next four days, with ash, elm, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and "good" tomorrow, when north breezes will sweep the pollutants out of the valley.