Mild October weather continues this week!

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Diminishing winds. Low: 61°

MONDAY: Sunny. Calm conditions. High: 81°

TUESDAY: Sunny. Breezy with gusts up to 20mph. High: 78°

Mild, warmer than average day ahead for us to start the work week. On Monday, Las Vegas will see a high of 81 degrees with plenty of sunshine and calm conditions.

Northerly winds will return to us on Tuesday with gusts up to 20mph. Our temps will get a temporary cool down back to the upper 70s through Wednesday.

We'll finish out the work week back in the low 80s. Ultimately, a very nice, low-impact week ahead for us! We're looking at this above-average and dry trend to stick with us through the last week of October and pushing into the first few days of November. Enjoy!