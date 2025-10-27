Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild October weather continues this week!

Mild October weather continues this week!
Posted

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Diminishing winds. Low: 61°

MONDAY: Sunny. Calm conditions. High: 81°

TUESDAY: Sunny. Breezy with gusts up to 20mph. High: 78°

Mild, warmer than average day ahead for us to start the work week. On Monday, Las Vegas will see a high of 81 degrees with plenty of sunshine and calm conditions.

Northerly winds will return to us on Tuesday with gusts up to 20mph. Our temps will get a temporary cool down back to the upper 70s through Wednesday.

We'll finish out the work week back in the low 80s. Ultimately, a very nice, low-impact week ahead for us! We're looking at this above-average and dry trend to stick with us through the last week of October and pushing into the first few days of November. Enjoy!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.