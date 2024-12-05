Mild Las Vegas Weather Through the Weekend as Chilly Nights and Mornings Continue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nighttime and early morning lows are back down in the mid 40s in Las Vegas. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 60s this afternoon, and remain above-average through the weekend. The sky is mostly sunny for the foreseeable future. Gusts in Las Vegas are capped at 5-10 mph through the weekend. Enjoy the quiet weather while it lasts! Northwest breezes at 10-20 mph on Monday and Tuesday will drop highs to the upper 50s, and lows at night fall to the upper 30s. A slight bounce back to the low 60s is expected later next week, and quiet weather looks likely through mid-December.