Mild Highs Remain, Rain Expected for the Holidays

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and low 50s early, then 60s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a high of 69° in Las Vegas.

EVENING: A drop from the 60s to the 50s after 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 40s late.

Highs range from the upper 60s to near 70° for the next five days.

Records may be tied or broken on Friday and Sunday based on the current forecast numbers.

The sky looks partly-to-mostly cloudy Friday, this weekend, and early next week.

Rain chances are 20% Tuesday after dark, 50% on Christmas Eve (Wednesday), and 40% on Christmas Day (Thursday). A 30% chance of showers lingers Friday, with a 10% chance Saturday.

Highs dip to the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday as a result of the damp conditions and increased clouds, then rebound to the low-and-mid 60s next Friday and the following weekend.

Nighttime lows in the upper 40s to near 50° around Las Vegas are expected for the foreseeable future. That's chilly, but nearly 10° above-average for December.