Mild and Sunny on Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 59° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 82° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 81° Winds: SW 5-10



Wednesday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny and mild tomorrow

A little breezy

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunny, mild and breezy at times on Thursday as low pressure lingers overhead. Highs in the low 80s Thursday and Friday. Lighter winds on Friday as the low pressure system moves off to the east. Warmer weather returns this weekend with highs in the 90s and triple digits as we head into June.