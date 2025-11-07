Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild and Sunny on Friday

Posted

TONIGHT: Clear Low:58° Winds:W 5-10
FRIDAY: Sunny High:778 Winds :Calm
SATURDAY: Sunny High:78° Winds:NE 5-10


Thursday’s Haiku

Fifties overnight

Upper seventies Friday

Plenty of sunshine

Clear skies with overnight lows in the 50s. Sunny and mild weather on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll warm up a bit this weekend with highs in the low 80s by Sunday. Dry and mild weather will stick around through most of next week. We have cooler temps by Thursday with a slight chance of showers. Overnight lows hold steady in the 50s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fall Weather Special 2025

Local News

Your locals' guide to fall weather in Southern Nevada