Mid-weekend forecast: Warm and breezy, with hotter temps on the way!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 78 °



SUNDAY: Sunny skies. High: 102 ° Winds: S 8-13 G 20 mph



MONDAY: Sunny skies. High: 103 ° Winds: variable

Any localized impact of this weekend's monsoonal moisture has been limited to western Arizona, with some isolated activity towards the Sheep Range earlier Saturday. By this evening, conditions have mostly dried out and will stay that way for the next few days.

On Sunday, we're looking at a slightly cooler-than-average day with Las Vegas expecting a high temperature of 102 degrees in the afternoon hours. Plan for plenty of sunshine and a variable southerly breeze with gusts up to 20mph.

High pressure will build over the four corners region early this nest week resulting in above-normal temperatures by Tuesday (106°). We'll continue to climb through Friday (111°) before we get another shot at monsoon-related storms (Thursday night 20% chance, Friday 30%).