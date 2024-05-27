Memorial Day Heats Up

LAS VEGAS — Memorial Day starts in the 70s in Las Vegas and finishes in the mid 90s. Plan on full sunshine and breezes capped at 10-15 mph. An evening drop to the 80s will yield to overnight lows in the low 70s. Highs reach the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday as afternoon southwest gusts reach 20-25 mph. Las Vegas highs will officially hit 100° to 101° for several days to finish the week, starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend. Southwest gusts will hit 20 mph on Saturday and Sunday. Mild nighttime lows in the low and mid 70s will be with us all week.

June begins on Saturday, and we'll look for more frequent triple digit heat as we enter the hot four-month stretch of June, July, August, and September. To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.