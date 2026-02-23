Major warmup for Las Vegas this week!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 44°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Light & variable wind. High: 71°

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Light & variable wind. High: 75°

Mostly sunny skies and building high pressure will take temperatures to above average levels Monday. Las Vegas is tracking a high temperature in the low 70s!

Tuesday, our skies will see some variable cloud cover with some remaining weak low pressure moving in from the Pacific Coast. The moisture associated with this system will be isolated to the Sierra Nevada. The dominating trend is high pressure aloft for the Desert Southwest, so we're tracking temperatures to receive a major boost this week. Last week it felt like winter, this week will feel like summer!

By Friday, Las Vegas has a shot at seeing highs return to the 80s! Average temperatures this time of year are in the mid-60s so we will be ending February on a warmer than average note. Next week, temps are anticipated to cool back to the 70s.

As a reminder, reach out to me with questions! This weekend, I was able to dig into a few emails I got from Las Vegas locals who had questions about what they were seeing in their environment.

Watch: