Low-pressure system brings cooler temps, rain chances

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 77

TOMORROW: Increasing cloud cover. E SE winds 6-11 mph, gusts up to 22 mph. 30% chance of scattered showers with isolated t-storms. High: 93

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 91

A low-pressure system is moving inland into the central coast and as a result, we'll get a change in the forecast starting tomorrow.

Keep your umbrella handy, but you may not need it. We're not tracking heavy accumulation in Southern Nevada with this system but we'll see a couple spotty showers with a chance of a thunderstorm or two developing.

Rain chances are strongest between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., but models project rain showers could pop up in Las Vegas as soon as 11 a.m. Expect some breezes with stronger gusts concentrated in the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will drop slightly Tuesday and stay close to seasonal averages before warming back to the upper 90s by Thursday.