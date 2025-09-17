Linh's Forecast: Warm and Dry on Wednesday, Rain Chances on the Way

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 75 ° Winds: NW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 98° Winds: NE 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. High: 94° Winds: NE-S 5-10

Tuesday's Haiku

Mild temps overnight

Mostly sunny on Wednesday

Highs near one hundred

Mostly skies tonight with lows in the mid 70s. High pressure will continue to give us mostly sunny and warm weather on Wednesday with highs a few degrees above average for this time of the year. Moisture from the remnants Mario will be moving in from the south. Expect more clouds and a chance of showers and storms starting on Thursday and continue through Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday, dropping into the 80s by Friday. Low 90s this weekend with dry weather returning on Sunday. Overnight temps in the mid to upper 70s this week.

