Linh's Forecast: Sunny with Less Wind on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 69 ° Winds: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High: 90° Winds: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 92° Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday's Haiku

Cool start on Friday

Sunny and not as breezy

Low nineties again

Dry conditions in Southern Nevada over the next 7 days. Mostly clear with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s overnight. Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s on Friday and Saturday with lighter winds as well. A little warmer on Sunday as the area of low pressure moves off to the east. Breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Highs will be back to near average for this time of the year. The mid 90s will stick around through most of the week. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Smoke Advisory in effect for Clark County until Friday due periods of wildfire smoke aloft from Central California and the Pacific Northwest. Unhealthy for the Sensitive Groups. Limit time outdoors and keep windows and doors closed.

