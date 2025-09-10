Linh's Forecast: Sunny, Milder and Breezy on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 72 ° Winds: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 91° Winds: SW 10-15 mph Gusts: 25 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 90° Winds: SW 5-15 mph Gusts: 20 mph

Tuesday's Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny and breezy Wednesday

Highs in low nineties

Clear skies with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s tonight. The area of low pressure will remain over our region and will continue to bring in cooler air. Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s tomorrow and Thursday and then upper 80s on Friday. Gusty winds at times, southwest 20-25 mph. The pleasant weather will continue this weekend and turning a little warmer by Sunday as the area of low pressure moves off to the east. Highs in the mid 90s on Sunday -Tuesday.

Overnight temps will be very comfortable with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s the next 7 days.

