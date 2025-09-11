Linh's Forecast: Sunny, Mild and Breezy at Times on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 69 ° Winds: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 90° Winds: SW 5-15 mph Gusts: 20 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High: 90° Winds: Light and variable

Wednesday's Haiku

Sixties overnight

Sun with low nineties Thursday

Still breezy at times

Mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s tonight. The area of low pressure will remain over our region tomorrow. Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s tomorrow and Friday. Gusty winds at times, southwest 20 mph. Less wind on Friday and Saturday. The below-average temps will continue this weekend and turning a little warmer by Sunday as the area of low pressure moves off to the east. Highs in the mid 90s on Sunday -Wednesday

Overnight temps will be cool with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s the next 7 days.