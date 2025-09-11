Linh's Forecast: Sunny, Mild and Breezy at Times on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 69 ° Winds: SW 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 90° Winds: SW 5-15 mph Gusts: 20 mph
FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High: 90° Winds: Light and variable
Wednesday's Haiku
Sixties overnight
Sun with low nineties Thursday
Still breezy at times
Mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s tonight. The area of low pressure will remain over our region tomorrow. Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s tomorrow and Friday. Gusty winds at times, southwest 20 mph. Less wind on Friday and Saturday. The below-average temps will continue this weekend and turning a little warmer by Sunday as the area of low pressure moves off to the east. Highs in the mid 90s on Sunday -Wednesday
Overnight temps will be cool with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s the next 7 days.