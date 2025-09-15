Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Linh's Forecast: Sunny and Warm Tomorrow, Chance of Rain Later This Week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 74 ° Winds: Light and Variable

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 98° Winds: Light and Variable

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 98° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday's Haiku

Seventies tonight

Sunny and warm on Tuesday

Above normal temps

Clear skies with overnight temps in the low 70s. High pressure will continue to give us sunny and warm weather with highs a few degrees above average for mid September. Cooler temperatures return later this week with some moisture from Tropical Storm Mario moving in from the south. Expect more clouds and a chance of showers and storms starting on Thursday and continue through part of the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday, dropping into low 90s by Friday. Overnight temps in the mid to upper 70s this week.

