Linh's Forecast: Sunny and Warm on Wednesday, Chance of Scattered Showers and Storms on Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 74° Winds: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 95° Winds: NE 5-10 GUSTS: 20 MPH

THURSDAY: Chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 95° Winds: N 5-10

<hr></hr>

Tuesday's Haiku

Seventies tonight

Breezy at times tomorrow

Nineties with sunshine

<hr></hr>

Clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the 60s to low 70s. Dry and sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and breezy at times. Changes come our way late Wednesday, as a low pressure system moves in. This system will give us a chance of scattered showers and storms Thursday-Saturday, but there will be dry periods. Conditions turn drier by Sunday.

Cooler temperatures by Friday with highs in the upper 80s. The 80s will continue through early next week. Overnight lows in the low 70s the next 7 days.

