Linh's Forecast: Slight Chance of Storms on Saturday, Dry on Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 77 ° Winds: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Slight chance storms. High: 96° Winds: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 97° Winds: SW 5-10 mph Gusts: 20 mph

Friday's Haiku

Mostly clear tonight

Slight chance of storms Saturday

Sunny, dry Sunday

Isolated showers and storms through late evening, then mostly clear overnight. Slight chance of storms lingers into Saturday, but there will be plenty of dry time. An area of low pressure will move into the area giving us drier conditions by Sunday and it'll be less humid as well. The sunny and dry weather will continue through next week. Breezy at times with gusts around 20-25 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 90s this weekend and into Monday, before cooling off into the low to mid 90s starting on Tuesday. Comfortable overnight temps in the low to mid 70s.

