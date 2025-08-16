Linh's Forecast: Slight Chance of Showers on Saturday, Cooler Than Normal

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 78

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and storms. High: 100 Winds: S 10-15 G 25 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. High: 101 Winds: SE 5-10 G 20 mph

Friday's Haiku

Seventies tonight

Slight chance of storms Saturday

Highs near one hundred

A few storms could pop up on Saturday, but most of the activity will stay well to the east. It'll still be humid, then drier air moves in on Sunday. Highs around 100 degrees this weekend will be a nice break after extreme heat earlier this week. Breezy at times with gusts around 25 mph.

Dry and seasonably hot as we start the new work week. Mon (103) Tue (105). More heat by the midweek as high pressure builds into the region. Wed-Fri Highs 107-109. There's also a slight chance of showers late in the week.

Overnight lows in the upper 70s to low 80s.

